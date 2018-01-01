Kristen Wiig to star in comedy series from Apple

You'll soon be seeing more of Kristen Wiig on the small screen.

Scroll for more content...

The "Saturday Night Live" alum will star in a half-hour comedy series from Apple and Reese Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine.

The untitled series, Apple's first foray into comedy, is inspired by Curtis Sittenfeld's upcoming short story collection, "You Think It, I'll Say It."

Colleen McGuinness, whose credits include "30 Rock" and "Friends From College," will serve as creator/showrunner and executive producer.

Wiig is also an executive producer on the series, alongside Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine.

The show is the most recent in a string of major project announcements from Apple.

Apple has three series in the works from Witherspoon alone, including a drama starring Jennifer Aniston about the culture of morning shows and another drama toplined by Octavia Spencer called "Are You Sleeping."

They also have announced an in-the-works space drama from "Battlestar Galactica" executive producer Ronald D. Moore, an "Amazing Stories" reboot with Steven Spielberg and what it calls an "epic, world-building drama" called "See" from "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight.

Apple has not said how viewers will be able to watch these shows.

Other series released by Apple, including a version of "Carpool Karaoke," have been available to users with Apple Music subscriptions.

Asked for details about how viewers can watch its slate of upcoming series, Apple declined to comment.

Wiig comes to the digital network hot off a string of buzzy films, including award season contender "Downsizing."

While the Apple series will mark her first regular TV role since "SNL," Wiig has made occasional appearances on television shows like "The Last Man on Earth" and "Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later"

She will next be seen in Richard Linklater's "Where'd You Go, Bernadette," alongside Cate Blanchett and Billy Crudup.