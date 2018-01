Here are the top 20 cities for Amazon HQ2

After months of waiting, Amazon revealed its not-so-short list of possible cities for its second headquarters.

The list features 20 names, which may sound like a lot. But remember: Amazon received 238 proposals.

Atlanta, Georgia

Austin, Texas

Boston, Massachusetts

Chicago, Illinois

Columbus, Ohio

Dallas, Texas

Denver, Colorado

Indianapolis, Indiana

Los Angeles, California

Miami, Florida

Montgomery County, Maryland

Nashville, Tennessee

Newark, New Jersey

New York City, New York

Northern Virginia, Virginia

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Raleigh, North Carolina

Toronto, Ontario

Washington, D.C.