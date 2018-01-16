wx_icon Saint Joseph 32°

wx_icon Maryville 32°

wx_icon Savannah 32°

wx_icon Cameron 34°

wx_icon Fairfax 32°

Clear

Graham suggests 'outliers' in Trump admin sidelined immigration deal

Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday that some of President Donald Trump's White House staff have "irrational" views on ...

Posted: Jan. 18, 2018 11:53 AM
Updated: Jan. 18, 2018 12:50 PM

Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday that some of President Donald Trump's White House staff have "irrational" views on immigration.

"There are people in the White House who are outliers," the South Carolina Republican said in an exclusive interview with CNN's Dana Bash. "There are people around the President who have an irrational view of immigration. They always have, and if you follow that lead we'll never get anywhere."

Last week, Graham presented a bipartisan immigration deal to the White House alongside Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois. Trump rejected the deal.

Earlier this week, Graham told reporters that Trump was "not well served by his staff" on the immigration debate. Asked about chief of staff John Kelly specifically, Graham called him a good man but noted that he is a member of the staff, and added that some at the White House have "an irrational view."

"There are people in the White House who are outliers," Graham said

Last week, Graham presented a bipartisan immigration deal to the White House

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events