Justin Timberlake made peace with Janet Jackson

Fans may still be waiting on Justin Timberlake to apologize to Janet Jackson after the uproar over their 2004 Super Bowl appearance, but he says it's all good.

Timberlake is doing promotion for his forthcoming album "Man of the Woods" and released the video for his second single, "Supplies," on Thursday.

Earlier he talked to Beats 1 radio about the aftermath of his Super Bowl half-time performance in which he accidentally exposed Jackson's breast.

The incident has become one of the sporting event's biggest controversies and resulted in Jackson disappearing from the scene for a while after the negative publicity that followed.

When it was announced that Timberlake would be the performer for the upcoming 2018 Super Bowl, many on social media took him to task for seeming to abandon Jackson amid the scandal and not publicly apologizing.

Timberlake told Beats 1's Zane Lowe that naturally the incident came up during discussions about him returning to the Super Bowl.

"To be honest, [there] wasn't too much of a conversation, just one of those things where we go, 'We're not gonna ...,'" he said. "What do you want me to say, like, 'We're not gonna do that again?'"

The singer said he "stumbled through it" the first time at the Super Bowl.

"You know, to be quite honest, I had my wires crossed," he said. "And it's something that you have to look back on and go, like, 'OK, well, you know, you can't change what's happened, but, you know, you can move forward and learn from it.'"

He answered "Absolutely" when asked if he and Jackson were afterward able to "kind of resolve the situation, like, were able to make peace of the whole thing?"

"Yeah, and I don't know that a lot of people know that," Timberlake said. "I mean, I don't think it's my job to do that, because you value the relationships that you do have with people."

A rep for Jackson said there was no comment regarding Timberlake's interview.