What's happening in sport? Five things to know

Tennis' "bad boy" Nick Kyrgios did good in front of his home crowd at the Australian Open on Friday.

Kyrgios battled his way past France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in four sets (7-6 4-6 7-6 7-6) on day five in Melbourne.

On another day of punishing heat -- temperatures hit 40-C for the second day in succession -- Kyrgios' win was made all the sweeter for seeing Hollywood star Will Smith in the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena.

"That was amazing," Kyrgios told reporters. "No joke, he's like my favorite actor. I get asked if one person were acting your life, I'd always pick him. It was surreal seeing him tonight."

Friday's "Fresh Prince" will be back on court Sunday for a fourth round match with world No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov.

Skiing's biggest party

It's the scariest downhill on the World Cup calendar which attracts some of the biggest crowds of the season.

This weekend sees the annual pilgrimage to Austrian resort Kitzbuhel for the men's downhill on the fearsome Hahnenkamm course on Saturday with the slalom on Sunday.

The action is already underway -- Aksel Lund Svindal won Friday's men's Super G, though the Norwegian legend admitted to some nerves returning to the scene of a horrific crash two seasons ago.

Will North Korea's Olympic ambitions go south?

Details of North Korea's participation in the Games are set to be finalized this weekend as representatives from both North and South Korea present their joint proposals to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Lausanne.

There's plenty for the IOC to consider.

Will North Korean figure skaters Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik be handed a wild card to compete? Can a unified Korean squad really compete in the women's ice hockey tournament?

Les Bleus blues

What's going on with the French national rugby team?

A traditional powerhouse of world rugby, Les Bleus have been struggling of late, ranking ninth in the world and are outsiders to end an eight-year drought at the upcoming Six Nations tournament.

The reason could lie in the success of France's domestic Top 14 league which has attracted an influx on foreign players (over 40% come from overseas) that have arguably stifled young homegrown talent.

South African winger Bryan Habana was one of those foreign stars who played in France, turning out for Toulon alongside another import, ex-England fly-half Jonny Wilkinson.

Habana tells CNN it's a question of balance.

Electric racing with a tiny twist

Nicki Shields has piloted a Formula E car, taken on (and beaten) the world's first autonomous electric racing car.

But this could be her biggest (and smallest) race to date against Venturi driver and Formula E rookie Edoardo Mortara.

