U.S. Coast Guard cutters and its crews back out clearing ice jam

The United States Coast Guard cutters were back out on the Connecticut River Friday.

Scroll for more content...

Ice continues to float down the river and that is due to the work done by U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Bollard and Hawser.

Officers on board the cutters told Eyewitness News, even though the 65-foot tugboats may not make it far up the river, continuously breaking through the ice will make a difference.

Spectators from all around the state are driving along the river's path to the docks in Essex to take it all in.

"The guys at the Essex Public Works recommended take a ride along river road it's beautiful views," Dean Anderson, of Glastonbury, said. "I've gotten some pictures out here and it's gorgeous. It's a gorgeous day. It's a great day to be out."

There's a second ice jam just north of the Haddam Bridge. It's an estimated to be about 4 to 6 miles long, with ice that is several feet thick in spots.

The National Weather Service has been out to survey the ice that is restricting the amount of water moving downstream. But, water levels have been receding which could be helpful to those fearing property damage.

"And then we went up to the Haddam Meadows and that ice isn't moving," Tom Flemke, of East Hampton, said. "So it's all blocked up, up there. But I see out here it's moving so."

The hope is to be able to get the cutters up to the second ice jam in Haddam on Saturday, but officers say they won't know until the morning. They'll have to wait and see how the ice moves and reacts overnight.

The first selectwoman in Haddam said she is feeling much better today since the cutters appear to be working and making even more progress Friday.