Trump tweets support of Women's March that's also protesting...him

President Donald Trump, his government shut down on the anniversary of his inauguration, on Saturday acknowledged the thousands taking part in the Women's March with a tweet seemingly "mansplaining" the historic occasion.

"Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March," Trump wrote.

"Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years!"

Hundreds of thousands of men, women and children took to the streets from Washington to Los Angeles to protest the state of women's rights and other issues.

While not necessarily an anti-Trump event, a lot of the sentiments expressed by protesters took aim at the President's words and policies on topics ranging from women's rights to immigration.

The day after Trump's inauguration one year ago Saturday, millions of people took to the streets in cities around the world for the first Women's March.

Nancy Sinatra, who sang the 1966 hit "These Boots are Made for Walkin'," succinctly replied to Trump with her own tweet.

Echoing her famous father's tough persona, she wrote: "@realDonaldTrump Shut up. Just shut up."