It happens to all of us at some point. You meet someone out for dinner, and after a few drinks, you decide to do the responsible thing and call an Uber or Lyft to get home. There's just one problem the next morning, you need to make arrangements to go get your car.

Two local entrepreneurs have solved that problem. Their ride-sharing app called "Way Around" takes you and your car.

Ned Witte and Sam Washer don't have plans to take down Uber or Lyft, they hope to co-exist. "I don't think we are taking them on directly, but there's room for what we're doing," Witte said, "People like to travel in their own cars."

Other than partying or drinking, the co-founders say Way Around has plenty of other applications. Witte is a lawyer who travels all over the state and says not having to drive makes him much more productive. "When I'm in the back seat of my car, I have the opportunity to open up my laptop... and it's just like being in my office," he said.

Way Around has no surge pricing, and there are discounts available for frequent users. Washer says the hourly cost for a driver can be very reasonable if the passengers split costs, like on a trip to Lambeau Field. Washer says four people can have Way Around drive up to Lambeau, tailgate, not worry about their alcohol intake, and have the driver waiting for them the second they get out of the stadium. Washer thinks it is a much better experience than having a designated driver, and much more convenient than taking a bus. "You are completely on your own time," Washer said.

If you download the app, you'll see two services. "Way Home" is geared toward a night of drinking, "Way Around" is geared toward a trip that's too far to take an Uber. For now, this app is only available for iPhone; the Android app is coming soon.

If you decide to give Way Around a try, use the code "CBS58" to get $20 off your first ride.