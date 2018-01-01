18-year-old arrested after bringing airsoft gun to fight in school parking lot

An 18-year-old was arrested on Friday after police suspect he brought an airsoft gun to a fight in the parking lot of Perry Hall High School.

Police say there were called to a fight in the school's parking lot on Thursday just after 11:00 in the morning. When they got to the school, they could not find a fight, but surveillance footage shows that there was one in the outskirts of the parking lot.

Later on Thursday, police and school staff were made aware of a picture that showed a male student holding what resembled a gun.

Through an investigation, officials say they were able to determine that a man took what appeared to be a long gun out of a car parked near the fight. The man then walked towards the scene of the fight while holding the weapon.

Detectives were able to identify and arrest Darren Keith Bennett Jr., 18. Police recovered and seized an airsoft gun that belonged to Bennett, which matched the description of the weapon that was on school property.

Bennett is being charged with possessing a weapon on school property, disturbing school operations, and disturbing the peace. Bennett is in the Baltimore County Detention Center and was denied bail.

Police are not searching for any additional suspects at this time. The remaining involved individuals have also been identified and criminal charges are pending.