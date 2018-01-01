Domestic violence legislation

It took a lot for "Wanda" to leave her ex-husband.

Scroll for more content...

She says he abused her for practically the entire 17 years they were together, but it's not that she didn't try to leave.

"Seven times a victim usually will return to ab abuser. Seven times. I did it and probably more than that," she said.

Lacking the confidence or knowledge that there was a way our kept her and others from breaking free completely.

So, "Wanda" is hopeful that a proposal in Georgia to allow domestic violence victims to break a lease to escape their abuser will help victims realize they have options.

"You get so programmed and do dependent on the abuser because he's taken full control, that you have a hard time making your own decisions. So it's hard when you get out from under the control because you're still programmed."

Last year's bill required documentation such as an order of protection.

Democratic State Representative Scott Holcomb is introducing it again, with input from various groups, to work out the details.

The Georgia Association of Realtors says it hopes the language will be applicable in the real world with how leases are written and executed.

"I think it's a good first step because it goes against your credit if you break your lease and you don't have the money to pay our your lease," said "Wanda."

She thinks this legislation would've helped her.

To remind her that she survived, she got a tattoo with the purple domestic violence symbol.

Even though she broke free from an abusive relationship, the effects are still there.

"I still fear. I still have a huge problem with fear and trust. Like I look over my shoulder, and I've been out of it 15 years."

The bill has to make sure people don't claim abuse just to get out of a lease, and will require some technical and legal details to be worked out before it gets passed.