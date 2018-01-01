9-year-old is shot in KC, ends up in Grandview, dies at hospital

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after a 9-year-old shooting victim ended up in Grandview and died.

Just after midnight, police in Grandview went to an address on a call about a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the 9-year-old boy in critical condition.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead there.

The Kansas City Police Department was told that this shooting was believed to have happened in KC earlier that night.

A witness, the boy's father, said they were driving in the area of Emmanuel Cleaver II and 71 Highway when they saw two other vehicles exchanging gunfire.

That witness initially didn't realize that the victim had been shot.

There is no suspect information at this time and no one has been taken into custody yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.