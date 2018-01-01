Metro officer injured responding to crash

Metro police confirmed that a Hermitage Precinct officer was injured Sunday morning while responding to a hit and run.

Scroll for more content...

Tyler Manivong was injured around 5:45 a.m. while responding to the scene of a hit and run on I-40 East near Fesslers Lane. Police say a car hit Manivong's cruiser, which was stopped near the on-ramp from Fairfield Avenue with blue lights on. Manivong was taken to Vanderbilt with minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Manivong joined MNPD 18 months ago and was one of the Officers of the Year for 2017. He was released from the hospital Sunday afternoon and is recovering in his home.

Tyler Kelley, 22, was identified as the man who hit Manivong's vehicle. Kelley was charged with his second DUI and his bind is set at $3,500. He was not injured in the accident.

The original hit and run that Manivong was responding to occurred around 2:35 a.m. Police say a male and female victim were on the side of I-40 changing a flat tire when they were both hit by a Dodge Ram. Both victims were taken to the hospital with Code 3 injuries.

A witness called police with license plate information of the suspected vehicle, and Tennessee Highway Patrol officers later stopped the vehicle for a suspected DUI.