Kristen Bell and all-female presenters take center stage at the 2018 SAG Awards

The #MeToo and Time's Up movements will remain a central focus of Hollywood's award season at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Women will take center stage at the ceremony with the SAG Awards featuring its first-ever host, Kristen Bell and all-female presenters.

The show comes two weeks after the Golden Globe Awards, where most of those in attendance wore black to raise awareness of the entertainment industry's Time's Up campaign, which aims to curtail sexual misconduct across industries.

Several stars brought female activists with them to the Globes.

This year's SAG Awards come as women's marches take place around the world.

Politics aside, it's still a night for actors to honor each other.

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" is the film to beat with four nominations. Among nominees in the TV categories, "Big Little Lies," "Glow" and "Stranger Things" also have four nominations each.