BREAKING: 5 missing after oil rig explosion near Quinton

Deputies in Pittsburg County confirm they are working an explosion near Quinton on Monday morning about 9:30 a.m.

Officials tell us that about 15 workers were working on an oil rig when it exploded.

Five people remain missing.

At least one worker transported to hospital.

Officials tell us the explosion happened in a wooded area.

Oklahoma Corporation Commission confirms "Red Mountain Energy LLC" out of OKC is the operator at this site.

The company confirms this was a drilling rig, however, they are not sure what they were drilling for.

To OCC knowledge, they do not believe the OCC has handled anything with this company before.

OCC has two people out on the scene dealing with this from an environmental standpoint.

State Emergency Management says they have contacted the DEQ and the Corporation Commission because of the type of incident.

A viewer who lives nearby says that the explosion happened on a rig in off Bascum road.

Several ambulances and there are three life flight choppers waiting.

No word on if anyone is injured.

No word on if anyone is injured.