Aziz Ansari skipped SAG Awards, James Franco did not

Two of the men who have been in the headlines recently regarding their alleged treatment of women took different approaches to Sunday's SAG Awards.

"Master of None" star Aziz Ansari was a no show, while James Franco was in attendance.

Ansari, who was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy, was accused by a 23-year-old photographer of pressuring her for sex during a date last September.

The woman shared her allegations with the website Babe, which used the pseudonym "Grace" to protect her anonymity.

Ansari released a statement in response to the story, saying he and the woman "ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual."

"It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned," Ansari's statement continued. "I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said."

"Shameless" star William H. Macy, who won the category in which Ansari was nominated, acknowledged him and the other nominees in his acceptance speech.

Franco was nominated in the movie category of outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for "The Disaster Artist."

The actor has denied allegations by five women who told the Los Angeles Times they experienced inappropriate and sometimes sexually exploitative behavior by Franco.

Franco didn't address the controversy on Sunday, but his sister-in-law, actress Alison Brie, talked to E! about it on the red carpet.

"I think that above all what we've always said is that it remains vital that anyone who feels victimized should and you know, does have the right to speak out and come forward," said Brie, who is married to Franco's brother Dave. "I obviously support my family, and not everything that's been reported is fully accurate, so I think we're waiting to get all the information. But of course now is the time for listening and that's what we're all trying to do."

Franco lost to "Darkest Hour" Gary Oldman.