Last week, Patriots season ticket holder Cindy Morais went home from the team's playoff game against the Tennessee Titans without her wheelchair.

Scroll for more content...

It had been lost and she was devastated. But what Morais left with Sunday more than made up for it.

The Patriots invited Morais and her family to the AFC Championship Game after hearing what she went through last time at Gillette Stadium.

On the sideline, Morais watched the Patriots warm up. It was much closer to the action than her season tickets up in Section 304.

wheelchair2 Patriots Fan Invited Onto Field After Missing Wheelchair Ordeal

Cindy Morais watches the Patriots take the field before the AFC Championship Game. (WBZ-TV)

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy even stopped by to say hello.

Morais has cerebral palsy. She normally takes her wheelchair as far up as she can then parks it under the stairs and climbs 26 stairs to sit with her family high up in the stadium.

Last weekend her wheelchair disappeared during the game and no one could find it. It was eventually located on the opposite side of the stadium.

"An emotional roller-coaster," Morais described it as.

Before the AFC Champsionship, owner Robert Kraft presented her with a new wheelchair.

The chair is decked out to help Morais show her Patriots pride.

For Morais, it was a perfect fit.

"I can't explain my emotions right now. God bless Mr. Kraft and the Patriots organization," she beamed.