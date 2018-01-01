Keep America Beautiful volunteers build living spaces for 60 Dallas fire stations

Keep America Beautiful, the national non-profit dedicated to community improvement, is celebrating 65 years of dedication to community improvement.

The national non-profit organization held its national conference in Dallas this week, with volunteers gathering for a 'Build and Grow' session of putting together picnic tables and benches at 60 Dallas Fire Rescue stations.

Keep Dallas Beautiful was awarded a grant from Lowe's to create the living spaces, with the help of neighborhood schools and volunteers.