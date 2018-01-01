See the full list of 2018 Oscar nominees

Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday.

Scroll for more content...

The nominees include:

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Lesley Manville, "Phantom Thread"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

"A Fantastic Woman"

"The Insult"

"Loveless"

"On Body and Soul"

"The Square"

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

"Edith + Eddie"

"Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405"

"Heroin(e)"

"Knife Skills"

"Traffic Stop"

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail"

"Faces Places"

"Icarus"

"Last Men in Aleppo"

"Strong Island"

ORIGINAL SONG

"Mighty River," "Mudbound"

"Mystery of Love," "Call Me by Your Name"

"Remember Me," "Coco"

"Stand Up For Something," "Marshall"

"This is Me," "Greatest Showman"

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

"The Boss Baby"

"The Breadman"

"Coco"

"Ferdinand"

"Loving Vincent"

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"Call Me by Your Name"

"The Disaster Artist"

"Logan"

"Molly's Game"

"Mudbound"

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"The Big Sick"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Timoth-e Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"

Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Meryl Streep, "The Post"

DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"

Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird"

Paul Thomas Anderson "Phantom Thread"

Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

BEST PICTURE

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

PRODUCTION DESIGN

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

CINEMATOGRAPHY

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Mudbound"

"The Shape of Water"

COSTUME DESIGN

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Darkest Hour"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Shape of Water"

"Victoria and Abdul"

SOUND EDITING

"Baby Driver"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

SOUND MIXING

"Baby Driver"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

"Dear Basketball"

"Garden Party"

"Lou"

"Negative Space"

"Revolting Rhymes"

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

"DeKalb Elementary"

"The Eleven O'Clock"

"My Nephew Emmett"

"The Silent Child"

"Watu Wote/All of Us"

ORIGINAL SCORE

"Dunkirk"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

VISUAL EFFECTS

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

"Kong: Skull Island"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"War for the Planet of the Apes"

FILM EDITING

"Baby Driver"

"Dunkirk"

"I, Tonya"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

"Darkest Hour"

"Victoria and Abdul"

"Wonder"