Suspect in Rand Paul attack agrees to plead guilty

A man accused of attacking Sen. Rand Paul in the yard of his Kentucky home has agreed to plead guilty, and federal prosecutors will pursue a 21-month jail sentence against him.

Rene Boucher, who tackled the Kentucky Republican in November, said he "had enough" when he saw Paul stacking more brush on a brush pile, the plea agreement states. Boucher blindsided Paul by tackling him and throwing him to the ground.

Paul sustained six broken ribs and bruised lungs in the incident.

Boucher was charged last week with assaulting a member of Congress, a felony. He faces up to 10 years' imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the US attorney's office.