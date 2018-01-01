USPS helps woman keep her mother from losing money in scam

"I've been talking to this guy. I've won Publisher's Clearinghouse, for $100,000," Debbie Mathis said her mother told her.

Scroll for more content...

Mathis, who lives in Black Mountain, said her mother told her she'd hit it big, and that she'd sent $500 cash to an address in Mississippi to make sure her prize would be paid out.

When Mathis heard that, she sprang into action.

"As soon as you know, that you feel you're the victim of a scam, contact your local post office and get that stopped right away," USPS inspector Jessica Adam said.

Adams, whose office is in Charlotte office, said that initial letter is often followed by many phone calls.

"He talked her into sending it overnight, expressing it, so, it actually ended up being to our benefit," Mathis said.

With a tracking number, the Burke County Sheriff's Office and postal employees were able to intercept Mathis' mom's money, something that doesn't happen very often.

"We feel great when we're able to stop the bad guy from receiving the funds," Adams said. "A lot of times, they do target the elderly, and that is something that is near and dear to my me. My grandfather was the victim of a scam."

This scam was foiled on a special day for the daughter who just wanted to help her mom get her $500 back.

"This is my birthday, Lord, and I really, this is my birthday wish for the day, that you could help me intercept this and stop this, for her sake, and just, this guy won't win just so he won't win," Mathis said.