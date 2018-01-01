Explosions outside Benghazi mosque kill 26

At least 26 people were killed and 31 others injured in two explosions outside a mosque in Benghazi, Libya, a security official told CNN.
The explosions, believed to be car bombs, happened in the city's east as worshipers left the Al-Radhwan mosque, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Local media said Benghazi authorities were urging residents in the Al-Salmani al-Sharqi neighborhood to assist authorities in finding the perpetrators.
Libya has been hit with a string of attacks since its civil war broke out in 2011 with the Arab Spring.
The country has been fighting ISIS in recent years, but a US air campaign against the militant group has largely reduced its presence in the country.