Uganda's President says he loves Donald Trump because he's frank about Africa

President Donald Trump has a big fan in Uganda: President Yoweri Museveni.

Less than two weeks after Trump allegedly used a vulgar term to describe nations in the continent, the Ugandan President is applauding him, saying he "talks to Africans frankly."

According to sources at an immigration meeting between Trump and lawmakers this month, the President referred to African nations and Haiti as "shithole countries." He later denied making the comments.

Trump's remarks sparked a diplomatic uproar, with the African Union demanding a retraction and an apology. But Museveni is of a different opinion, describing Trump as honest and saying African nations only have themselves to blame for lagging behind.

"Donald Trump speaks to Africans frankly. Africans need to solve their problems," Museveni tweeted Tuesday.

"You can't survive if you are weak. It is the Africans' fault that they are weak. We are 12 times the size of India, but why are we not strong?"

Museveni reiterated his comments during a speech with lawmakers in Kampala.

"America has got one of the best presidents ever. Mr. Trump. I love Trump," Museveni said in video posted by local media Tuesday.

"I love Trump because he talks to Africans frankly. I don't know if he's misquoted or whatever, but when he speaks I like him because he speaks frankly."

Unlike Museveni, some African presidents have condemned the alleged vulgar remark.

"We are certainly not a 'shithole country,'" Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo tweeted. "We will not accept such insults, even from a leader of a friendly country, no matter how powerful."

Museveni has been in power for more than three decades.

Uganda's parliament removed presidential term limits in 2005, paving the way for him to be president for life. In 2016, he was elected for a fifth consecutive term after elections in which the opposition leader was jailed. Opposition activists have accused him of rigging polls.