Marine killed in parachute accident

A California family is mourning the loss of a young Marine, killed in a parachuting accident in Coolidge on Monday.

Twenty-two-year-old Alejandro 'Alex' Romero died in a double-bag static line parachute mishap, according to United States Marine Corps.

Around 7:45 a.m., neighbors called 911 after seeing him fall from the sky tangled in his parachute. They preformed CPR until paramedics arrived.

He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Romero is from Carson, California where his family still lives.

His brother, Fernando Romero, says his whole life, Alex wanted nothing more than to be a Marine and overcame great obstacles to make it happen.

"I've never known someone to be so passionate to join the military, other than my brother," said Fernando. "Since he was young, in middle school, all he talked about was being in the Marines."

The USMC says Romero honorably served as a Reconnaissance Scout with Bravo Company, 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, III

Marine Expeditionary Force based in Okinawa, Japan. His personal awards include the National Defense Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

Romero was also a newlywed, having gotten married to his wife just three and a half weeks ago.

"My brother was always a happy person, he was very humble," said Fernando. "He was a great person, a great human being."

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for his funeral expenses saying:

"The USMC will generously be providing a specific amount that will go towards burial expenses, but not all expenses are covered. Unfortunately, there are no National cemeteries available within a reasonable distance for him to be buried at, which would help minimize the costs. We, as his family would like to have him close to us so we can visit him. He has a lot of family and we want everyone to have access to his final resting place."

A USMC representative said in a statement it "has suspended all double-bag static line parachuting operations effective immediately until further notice. A preliminary investigation is underway which will be followed by a Safety Investigation Board with support from multiple subject matter experts."