Family living in fear after armed man ransacks home

Police say an armed suspect broke into an apartment near Nellis and Las Vegas Boulevard early Sunday morning.

"I'm waking up every hour, two hours, just from hearing anything," said Tiara Gray.

Gray, a mom, was home with her grandfather when the armed intruder broke in. Immediately, she says she called 911. The victims hid in a room until officers arrived.

Police identify the suspect as Dimario Williams. They say he was caught in the act. Williams is facing charges including burglary while in possession of a firearm.

Despite the arrest, Gray says she is still on edge and wants to move out of the complex.

"When you're on a limited income, it's forcing you to stay in a situation where you're going to be in fear," she said.

According to Gray, the apartment complex will not let her out of the lease without a penalty.

Unfortunately, Nevada law is not on her side. You could potentially get out of a lease if you're a victim of domestic violence, for example. However, there is no provision for victims of random crime. We will reach out to the apartment complex to see if anything can be done to help this family.