School enables new security measures in wake of stabbing incidents

Hundreds of parents packed New Rochelle High School's auditorium to hear from and ask questions of school officials in the wake of three stabbings in eight days, including one that left a girl dead off campus.

The event began with a flurry of security announcements by school officials.

There will be two independent reviews of security protocols within the district. One will be done by a community group; a second will be done by hired firm.

The superintendent announced a pause of the controversial policy of allowing students to leave campus during lunch and free periods. He said he would also begin searching for an executive director of security for the entire school system. High schoolers will also soon be given access to an app where they can submit anonymous safety concerns.

The school district will conduct a review of students' residential documentation, following community concern that outsiders who don't live in the district are finding a way to improperly enroll in the school.

Students will now be subject to random search as they arrive at school. A computer will pick who gets searched in an attempt to eliminate bias.

For now, and likely moving forward, police will maintain an increased presence at the school.

Parents met the announcements with a mixture of enthusiasm and skepticism. Some criticize the board for dragging its feet- and anticipate the independent reviews taking too long. Others praised the action that is being taken.