"Murphy Brown" and Murphy Brown are coming back to TV.

CBS has announced that the iconic series starring Candice Bergen is being revived with its original star set to reprise her role.

CBS and Warner Bros. have given the series, set to debut in the 2018-19 broadcast TV season, a 13-episode commitment.

Original creator Diane English is also returning.

"Murphy Brown" aired from 1988-98 and starred Bergen as an outspoken and bold anchor of a fictional newsmagazine series called "FYI."

It goes without saying that the media and social landscapes have changed significantly since the show went off the air, and CBS indicated the series would tackle this "world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate" head-on.

Speaking to CNN last year, English said she'd been exploring the possibility of bringing the show back but would only do so with great caution.

"It's a little scary because a lot of shows are being rebooted, so you don't want to necessarily be part of a trend that ten years from now that people are going to look back and say, 'Wow that was stupid,'" she said. "It would have to be done exactly right. It's been our legacy, in a way, and I'm not sure I would want to mess with it."

During its time on air, "Muphy Brown" earned 18 Emmy awards, 3 Golden Globes, and a host of awards for Bergen.