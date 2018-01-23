Gowdy: 'It's nobody's business' who McCabe voted for

Rep. Trey Gowdy says he hopes President Donald Trump didn't ask then-acting FBI director Andrew McCabe who he voted for in the 2016 election.

"I hope Mr. McCabe was not asked that question and I hope he didn't answer it, because it's nobody's business," the South Carolina Republican told CNN's Erin Burnett on "OutFront" Wednesday evening.

Gowdy's comments come after reports surfaced that the President had asked McCabe about his personal politics during an introductory Oval Office meeting.

"I don't think it's appropriate for anyone to ask that," Gowdy said. "Any time there is a curtain involved, that tells me it's supposed to be private."

"There's a curtain at the voting booth I vote in," he said. "No one should ever ask anyone else who they voted for."

Gowdy, who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, said an individual's voting record "doesn't come up in the law enforcement context."

Trump attacks McCabe, denies asking who he voted for

McCabe, according to The Washington Post, responded by telling Trump he hadn't voted.

When asked Wednesday whether had had queried McCabe about his vote, the President denied it.

"I don't think so. No. I don't think I did," Trump told reporters gathered in chief of staff John Kelly's office.

"I don't know what's the big deal with that. Because I would ask you, 'Who did you vote for?' " Trump said. "I don't think it is a big deal. But I don't remember that. I don't remember asking him the question."