Man finds mouse nest in hotel

About an hour South of Omaha off Highway 2, sits the Syracuse Inn and Suites, where a Lincoln man had an awful experience.

Russel Fletcher stayed there on Saturday night and woke up to a mouse crawling on his back. That wasn't all, when he kicked off the bedding it exposed a nest on the left corner of the bed, where he was sleeping.

Fletcher says when he told hotel workers he was not taking him seriously. A member of the chamber of commerce in Syracuse told him, "the city has no ordinances that will allow us to go into those hotel rooms for health problems. We can't tell them how to run their business."