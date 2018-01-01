Celeb attorney Laura Wasser can help you divorce like a star

Celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser may have developed a site to help people get divorced more easily, but she's not at all worried it will put her out of business.

"I think there are always going to be families that have complicated, complex legal matters in their divorces," she told CNN. "I think the majority of people that get divorced do not have those situations, and I really am hoping It's Over Easy changes the face of divorce."

It's Over Easy promises to take clients, initially in California and New York only, through the entire divorce process in just five easy steps (four if the couple is childless).

It contains everything from templates for co-parenting schedules to advice on how to collaborate on and finalize divorce agreements.

There's even a post-divorce referral wall where users can find trainers, nutritionists, insurance experts and interior designers.

As a child of divorced parents, a divorc-e and a divorce attorney with 20 years of practice, Wasser is familiar with the complications that can arise when couples part ways.

She's represented some of Hollywood's biggest names as they sought to uncouple, including Angelina Jolie, Kim Kardashian and Stevie Wonder.

Wasser said she tells her clients, "This too shall pass."

"It's a terrible time," she said. "It's frightening, it's sad, you feel every emotion that you can imagine that's negative. Knowing, however, that at the end it's going to be a better situation for you and your family, that's very hard to see."

Wasser said It's Over Easy is a progression of her 2013 book, "It Doesn't Have To Be That Way - How to Divorce Without Destroying Your Family or Bankrupting Yourself."

Whether those who visit the site end up using an attorney or not, Wasser believes users will come away more educated about the divorce process.

Besides, she said, we already do so much online.

"I tell people all the time, 'You shop online, you bank online, you even date online and that may even be how you guys met," she said. "So, you might as well give us a try."