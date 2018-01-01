Shelter hires the homeless to help clean up the city

Fort Worth is looking cleannnnn!

Scroll for more content...

"We create businesses that employ our homeless guests, with the goal of helping them receive an income so they can save enough money in order to move out and no longer be homeless," said Toby Owen, the CEO of Journey Home.

It's called the Clean Slate Litter program, and Presbyterian Night Shelter contracts their guests with the city of Fort Worth. That's right, the city employees people who are trying to get back on their feet!

"We contract with them to keep the area clean, and we have a crew every single day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, picking up litter in this neighborhood to keep it as clean as possible," Owens.

While most of the jobs go to people staying at the shelter, anyone looking for a leg up to make a live-able wage can apply.

Go make that money y'all!

Clean Slate offers all kinds of jobs for entry level experience, and crew members make anywhere from $8 to $10 an hour and work a set route each day.

This program looks like it's win-win!