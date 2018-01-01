How to watch this year's State of the Union address

President Donald Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address from the Capitol on Tuesday, an annual presidential tradition.

The speech, set for 9 p.m. Eastern, comes amid an unforgiving news cycle for the President, as several investigations continue to look into any ties between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia, and on the heels of a brief government shutdown just a week prior.

CNN coverage of the event will begin at 7 p.m. EST on Tuesday, January 30. Special programming will also be streamed on CNN.com's homepage and across mobile devices via CNN's apps for iOS and Android.

You can also watch the State of the Union address on CNNgo, at CNN.com/go on any desktop, smartphone or iPad, or from the CNNgo app AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku TV devices with no login required.