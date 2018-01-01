Report: Oregon ranks well for driving experience, Washington doesn't

No one likes sitting in traffic, but drivers in Oregon may have much less to complain about than drivers in Washington according to a new report.

Scroll for more content...

On Wednesday, WalletHub released its list of "2018's Best & Worst States to Drive In."

To determine how each state ranked for driving experience, WalletHub compared the 50 states using four key areas - Cost of Ownership & Maintenance, Traffic & Infrastructure, Safety and Access to Vehicles & Maintenance - with 23 "indicators of a positive commute."

Indicators included average gas prices, congestion and road quality.

In the list, Oregon came out near the top. With 1st being the best state to drive in and 50th being the worst, Oregon ranked 6th.

Oregon also came in first in one of the subcategories: the best state for the lowest auto maintenance costs.

Meanwhile, Washington did not rank so well: it just missed last on the full list.

Washington ranked 49th, only besting Hawaii.

It also ranked as one of the five states with the highest car theft rate.

However, Oregon and Washington shared a key indicator: both ranked as states with the highest average gas prices.