Scandal-ridden GOP donor spoke at Mar-a-Lago last week

Reports surfaced Friday that Republican donor and fundraiser Steve Wynn faced several allegations of sexual misconduct, per a story in the Wall Street Journal. Just a week prior, the Las Vegas mogul spoke at an RNC fundraising event at Mar-a-Lago.

During his speech, Wynn shared the story of how President Donald Trump had asked him to serve as finance chair for the RNC, which Wynn accepted.

"I took this job at the request of the President back at the time of the inauguration because I was amazed," Wynn said last Saturday at the event that cost anywhere from $100,000 per couple to $250,000 for a roundtable, with all proceeds going to the Trump Victory Fund.

Originally, the fundraiser was set to have 100 attendees. About half showed up.

Wynn has denied the allegations of misconduct, telling CNN in a statement that, "The idea that I ever assaulted any woman is preposterous.

"We find ourselves in a world where people can make allegations, regardless of the truth, and a person is left with the choice of weathering insulting publicity or engaging in multi-year lawsuits. It is deplorable for anyone to find themselves in this situation," the statement said.

During Wynn's speech, he touted Trump's presidency, including the Republican tax bill.

"And we were wondering if our grandchildren have the same opportunity as us," Wynn said at the RNC event. "You've heard this rhetoric before but it's real. But then all of a sudden once again in American history an unlikely person, perhaps the most unlikely of all since Abe Lincoln, Donald John Trump became the 45th president of the United States to the chagrin - to the hysterical chagrin - of the other side. He was their worst nightmare."

Since the allegations arose, people have called on Republicans to return the funds.

Trump, who was supposed to appear at the event, but stayed behind in Washington due to the government shutdown, thanked Wynn in a video recorded for attendees.

"Steve Wynn, I want to thank you," the President said. "I want to thank the whole group, the money raised, you're very special people, we'll see you the next time.