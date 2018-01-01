SWAT standoff results in arrest

Early Sunday morning deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's office were dispatched to address on Bass Lane in Milton to serve a warrant on Tyler Andrew Beall.

Scroll for more content...

It happened at about 5:10 a.m.

Beall was wanted for Felony Aggravated Battery on a pregnant person.

The subject was located at the residence and attempted to flee. A perimeter was immediately established around the home.

Authorities say Beall barricaded himself inside a residence with three hostages.

Two hostages were immediately released and one person remained with the subject inside the residence.

SWAT was contacted and activated to the scene. After negotiations the third hostage was released and the subject was taken into custody by SWAT team members.

This remains an active investigation as the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office may be seeking additional charges against Beall.