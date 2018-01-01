Four French Quarter strip clubs lose liquor licenses

Four popular French Quarter strip clubs have lost their licenses to sell alcohol and tobacco.

The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control delivered emergency suspension licenses to Stilettos, Hustler's Barely Legal, Hunks Oasis and Rick's Cabaret on January 25.

ATC investigators, working with the NOPD, uncovered "multiple incidents of prostitution, lewd acts and in some cases, illegal drug activity" at the clubs, according to the ATC.

Administrative hearings for the four clubs are set for February 1 and February 6.