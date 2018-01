Scroll for more content...

(CNN) -- The House Intelligence Committee could vote as early as Monday evening to publicly release the Republican memo alleging abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. The committee, which has posted a business meeting for 5 p.m. ET, has not yet said if it plans to vote Monday to release the memo spearheaded by Chairman Devin Nunes. A vote was expected as soon as this week. The meeting is scheduled for "consideration of pending committee business and other matters." A committee spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.