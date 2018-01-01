Ahead of the President's State of the Union, there's a People's State of the Union

What's better than one night of political speeches? Two nights of political speeches, of course.

You've probably heard about President Donald Trump's first State of the Union speech, which he'll give to Congress Tuesday night.

But are you familiar with the People's State of the Union?

Billed as a rally for the "resistance movement" and a "public alternative" to the President 's speech, the People's State of the Union takes place Monday night at 8 at The Town Hall, a historic theater in New York built almost 100 years ago to support the women's suffrage movement.

The People's State of the Union will be live-streamed at www.peoplessotu.org.

A joint effort

It's a joint effort from liberal and progressive groups like We Stand United and MoveOn.org. It'll feature speeches by several anti-Trump Hollywood celebs, like Whoopi Goldberg, Cynthia Nixon, Michael Moore, Lee Daniels and Rosie Perez. Labor unions and other organizations that traditionally support liberal causes -- like Planned Parenthood, Indivisible Guide and People for the American Way -- will also show up.

Andra Day and Common will perform their song "Stand Up for Something" from the movie "Marshall."

And the Hulk's going to be there too: or more accurately Mark Ruffalo, the actor who plays the big green guy in all those Marvel movies.

"The #PeoplesSOTU will celebrate the remarkable growth and success of the Resistance Movement and outline a plan of action for the coming year -- focusing on voter rights, voter registration, and voter turnout," according to a Facebook post about the event. "Together, we will win back our country!"

In Trump's speech -- live coverage of it starts at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday on CNN -- the President will reportedly dump the sharp rhetoric he's known for and switch to a more bipartisan tone as he tries to sell his new immigration plan to skeptical Republicans and Democrats. Trump's also expected to tout the economic accomplishments of his administration, including the GOP tax cuts.