Good Samaritan rescues woman from burning home

A Good Samaritan rescued a woman from her burning home in Windsor on Saturday afternoon, the Windsor Fire Chief said.

Crews responded to a house fire on Griswold Drive at around noon.

Windsor Fire Department Chief Bill Lewis said a husband and wife couple lived together in the home. The husband made it out of the home safely, but a passerby ran in and rescued the wife.

Chief Lewis said a police officer and a fire fighter were both treated for smoke inhalation at a nearby hospital and were released.

Chief Lewis said firefighters fought the fire for nearly an hour before it was knocked down. The home is a total loss.

The Windsor Locks Fire Department aided Windsor Fire Department firefighters in battling the fire, while the Blue Hills Station in Bloomfield covered the town of Windsor.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.