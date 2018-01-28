Quickly catch up on the day's news: Monday, January 29

Here's what you might have missed on CNN today.



--The FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of criticism from President Trump, is stepping down early. One source says McCabe was told to step down.

-- The Trump administration is considering a government takeover of 5G mobile network infrastructure.

-- Hillary Clinton poked fun at Trump in a cameo at the Grammy Awards. But Nikki Haley isn't laughing.

-- Russia is now accusing the US of meddling in its own presidential election.

-- A bipartisan House group unveiled a path forward to protect DACA recipients and resolve an immigration standoff in Washington.

-- The Strava fitness tracking app reveals troop movements on remote US military bases.

-- Four people in their 20s were shot and killed Sunday at a southern Pennsylvania car wash.

-- Cambodian authorities accuse 10 foreign backpackers of violating the country's anti-pornography laws after police raided a party close to the ruins of Angkor Wat.

-- Workers say they warned Amtrak before the deadly crash in Washington.

--Rep. Frederica Wilson says she won't attend Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday.

-- The Cleveland Indians are dropping the Chief of Wahoo logo from their uniforms.

-- Trump said he lowered black unemployment. Jay-Z told CNN it's no excuse for his remarks to black communities. Then, Trump hit back.