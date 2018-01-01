Mike Pence hits 2018 fundraising circuit

Vice President Mike Pence is bookending this week with two high-dollar fundraisers as he begins to push an active schedule of campaigning for the 2018 midterm elections.

Pence will headline a retreat at the Trump International Hotel in Washington just a few blocks from the White House on Monday, according to a source close to the vice president.

High-dollar donors will gather to strategize on 2018 and raise money for the Pence's own PAC, the Great America Committee. Donald Trump Jr. is expected to introduce the vice president at Monday's fundraiser, according to a Pence source.

The vice president is also slated to appear alongside candidate Rick Saccone for the closely watched congressional special election March 13 in Pennsylvania. Pence will headline a fundraiser on Friday in Pittsburgh.

According to an invitation obtained by CNN, the host committee sponsorship costs $10,000 for a VIP meet and greet with Pence. The "supporter" level costs $5,400 for a photo opportunity with the vice president. Like many of these expensive events, the dollars raised go to a joint fundraising committee sharing money between Saccone's campaign, the Republican Federal Committee of PA and the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Pence spent much of his first year in office teaming official White House events on his schedule with political ones. He made a major fundraising swing in California at the end of last year, raising $5 million, according to a source close to the administration. A source close to the vice president says this strategic pairing of official and political events will continue into 2018.