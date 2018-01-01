Grandma fights off attackers at gas station

A grandmother fought off two men as they attempted to steal her SUV at a South Bay gas station.

Ana Sanchez was on her way home from work when she stopped at an Arco gas station in Chula Vista around 1 a.m. Wednesday. After Sanchez went inside the gas station to pay for the gas, she returned to her car and was confronted by two men who asked for money.

When Sanchez said she didn't have any cash, one of the men grabbed her keys. The men ran to the other side of the SUV to try to unlock the door, but failed to open it, she said. One of the assailants returned to the driver-side door and she decided to fight back.

"When I saw him put the key [in] I came fast and pushed him," Sanchez said. "I said 'No! No!' and I'm screaming 'Help me! Help me!'"

Not long after, one of the men threw the keys at her and the pair ran away, she said. She ran inside the gas station store for help.

Sanchez ended up going to the hospital to be treated for a large bruise on her leg.

"I thank God because I`m alive," Sanchez said, but admitted later she shouldn't have fought the men.

Looking back, Sanchez said the men could have been armed with a knife or gun and she could have been seriously hurt. At the time of the attack, she figured she was only thinking about saving her vehicle because it is her livelihood.

"My car is my legs and I move in it all day for my job, school and kids," Sanchez said.

This whole ordeal has been a learning lesson. She said she will no longer be pumping gas during dark hours alone and she will pay more attention to her surroundings.

As of Sunday, Chula Vista police said they have reviewed surveillance video of the attack, but have not made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information about the attack should call the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5151.