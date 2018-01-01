Deceased 30-foot whale pulled into land by police

Police and marine professionals pulled in a deceased whale that was found in the ocean near the Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach.

Scroll for more content...

Officials confirmed that Virginia Beach Police Marine Unit assisted the boat, Cape Henry Express, in bringing in the whale. The boat towed the whale to Little Island City beach.

Researchers will perform a necropsy, or animal autopsy, Sunday, January 28. The necropsy logistics are being organized by the Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Program, overseen by NOAA Fisheries, according to NOAA.

The whale was a female and was approximately 30-feet-long.

Preliminary observations suggest that the whale died due to the entanglement. Officials said that the whale was tangled in some type of line.