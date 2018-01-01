Community Comes Together for Man Who Had 4 Strokes in 24 Hours

A Muskegon man is getting overwhelming support from his community as he recovers from having four strokes in just 24 hours.

It's support he's used to giving, rather than receiving. John "Nubz" Bowen is known for being active in his community. People close to him say he's always willing to lend a helping hand. When he suffered four strokes in October, his town was immediately there for him during his time of need.

The community has held multiple fundraisers to help cover Bowen's medical needs. On Saturday, organizers held a raffle and spaghetti dinner that attracted a major crowd.

"It took a community to pull all this together and they've really rallied behind him," Tonya Alexander, an organizer for Saturday's event, tells FOX 17.

Bowen says he's grateful for the support, though it's more than he ever expected.

"It's amazing. A lot of people," Bowen says. "I couldn't believe the parking lot when I came up!"

Bowen says for the first time in his life, he's speechless.

"I can't explain it, what it means. It means a lot to me. It means the world to me. I really appreciate it," Bowen says.