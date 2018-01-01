Woman shot by husband three times shares survival story

A valley woman who was shot three times at the hands of her husband said he was thought she was cheating on him.

"Oh, I felt my teeth break," domestic violence survivor Shawneda Pennington said. "When the revolver hit my mouth, I felt my teeth break."

Police said Pennington was shot multiple times by her husband James Bumpus. He also shot her 15-year-old daughter.

The shooting happened Saturday morning inside the couple's condominium near Eastern and Silverado Ranch.

"Under his hand he had a .22 revolver, I knew what it was because we had it in the gun safe," Pennington said.

Pennington said her husband fired that revolver and shot her in the mouth, neck and stomach. Bumpus then turned the gun on his 15-year-old step daughter, according to police. She was shot in the chin and chest.

"She's in intensive care," Pennington said Monday.

Bumpus was charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Pennington and her husband Bumpus have been together for eight years and married for about a year and a half. Pennington said the abuse started three years ago.

"This time he thought I was cheating on him," Pennington said. "Any time I would go anywhere, be gone for more than 15 minutes he would go through my phone [because] 'I was cheating.'"

The night before the shooting, Pennington said Bumpus showed up at her condominium and threatened to kill her.

"I called police," Pennington said.

When officers went there, they told Bumpus to leave. Pennington said the officers told her to call back if Bumpus returned to the home.

Pennington said she has called police before but never got a protection order.

"I wanted to make it work."

On Monday Pennington spoke out about her situation to encourage anyone in a similar one to get out before it gets worse.

"This shouldn't be taken lightly."