Rosenstein asked for Trump to reconsider releasing Nunes memo, Washington Post reports

The Washington Post reported Tuesday evening that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein attempted to convince the White House on Monday to block the public release of a House GOP memo of allegations about the FBI.

People briefed on the meeting said Rosenstein warned White House chief of staff John Kelly that releasing the memo could jeopardize classified information, and that FBI Director Chris Wray joined Rosenstein in the meeting, according to the Post. The reported meeting happened before the House Intelligence Committee, in a party-line vote, moved Monday evening to release the controversial four-page memo from Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes.

A senior government official told the Post that Rosenstein was the primary person making the case to Kelly against the memo's release, with Wray also expressing his opposition to making it public.

The House intelligence vote places the fate of the memo in President Donald Trump's hands, giving him five days from the vote to allow or oppose its release. The White House has said Trump will consult with his national security and legal teams before deciding whether to release it.