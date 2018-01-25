wx_icon Saint Joseph 45°

wx_icon Maryville 43°

wx_icon Savannah 45°

wx_icon Cameron 46°

wx_icon Fairfax 44°

Clear

Sources: Trump expected to reverse Obama order to close Guantanamo

President Donald Trump plans to announce Tuesday during his State of the Union address that he is reversing President...

Posted: Jan. 30, 2018 8:29 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2018 10:45 PM

President Donald Trump plans to announce Tuesday during his State of the Union address that he is reversing President Barack Obama's executive order to close the Guantanamo Bay detention center in Cuba, two Congressional staffers told CNN.

Scroll for more content...

The State Department informed Congressional staffers on Capitol Hill of the announcement Tuesday evening, according to the sources.

The sources said Trump will permit Secretary of Defense James Mattis to allow the military to pick up alleged international terrorists and send them to the facility.

Politico was first to report the plan.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events