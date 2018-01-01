See Paris Hilton transform into Kim Kardashian West

Paris Hilton dressed up to become a Kim Kardashian West clone.

Or would that be "klone," given the Kardashians' love of the letter "k?"

Either way, Hilton gives a pretty good impression of the reality star and mogul.

The socialite transformed herself for her friend's husband's fashion campaign, Yeezy Season 6. Kanye West's Yeezy brand is well known for innovative promotions.

This time, he's tapped into public fascination with his wife, as well as some fans' obsession with the relationship between her and Hilton.

The two women grew up together, and Kardashian West first came to the public's attention thanks to her frequency in photos as Hilton's bestie and personal assistant back in 2006.

But the pair had a falling out in 2008, after Hilton said during a radio interview that she would never want a backside like her friend's famous one, which Hilton said she thought resembled "cottage cheese inside a big trash bag."

All now is apparently well, and Hilton posted a photo of herself as Kardashian West with the caption, "So much fun being a #KimClone in the new #YeezySeason6 campaign."

Kardashian West shared the same images on her social media, calling Hilton an "OG," which stands for "original gangster" (possibly a nod to how Hilton blazed trails for her in the realms of reality TV and homemade sex tapes).

But Hilton's not the only one to don Kardashian West's look.

A few other models were also enlisted for the campaign.

They include fashion designer Sami Miro, Instagram personality Sarah Snyder and model Yovanna Ventura.