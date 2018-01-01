Hate group members reportedly harass college classrooms

Some UC San Diego students are worried about safety on campus after police responded to a report of a white supremacist harassing an ethnic studies class. However, after conducting interviews police determined no crime was committed.

Scroll for more content...

In a memo obtained by The Triton, which first reported the story, Executive Vice Chancellor Elizabeth Simmons outlined recent incidents of concern.

Several faculty and staff have reported incidents of unusual behavior in our classrooms in recent days. To wit, one or more individuals appear in a classroom unexpectedly, sit down for a brief time, mention they are "observing" and then leave. In at least one instance, the individual indicated he was a representative of a group that is known to espouse white nationalist ideals. We know that this person also appeared in our Black Resource Center.

Simmons goes on to provide information on the rights faculty and staff have to maintain order in the classroom.

The memo says at least one individual is a registered UCSD student and that based on current reporting the individuals have not violated the Student Code of Conduct.

One teacher said the individual flashed a card identifying the group.

Students say instances of hate and racism on campus no longer surprise them, but that it hurts nonetheless.

"I'd like to think that if the person who did this was identified, who came in and flashed essentially an act of emotional terrorism to the classroom, if we find these people there should be action taken against them," said one graduate student, who asked to remain anonymous.

Students say they want the administration to do more to keep them safe and to be transparent when issues like this occur on campus.

UC San Diego officials declined to speak on-camera but sent 10News this statement:

UC San Diego is dedicated to the highest standards of teaching and the campus remains committed to fostering a respectful living, learning and working environment for our diverse campus community. The recent disruptions present an opportunity for faculty to enforce behaviors that facilitate the effectiveness of the learning environment. Course instructors have the responsibility and authority to maintain order in the instructional setting.

Safety of our students, faculty and staff is of paramount concern. If at any time, there is concern for the safety of anyone in the classroom, Campus Police should be called immediately. Students who are distressed from recent events are encouraged to contact Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) for assistance. Similarly, faculty and staff needing additional support should contact The Faculty and Staff Assistance Program.