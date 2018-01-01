Man killed, teenager injured after construction lift hits power line

A man died and a teenager was hurt after a construction lift basket became electrified after hitting a power line in South Los Angeles Tuesday night, officials said.

The incident at 317 E. 87th Place was reported around 6:51 p.m., according to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A 17-year-old boy jumped about 15 to 20 feet out of the basket onto a corrugated metal building, the Fire Department said. The agency said he was taken to a hospital where he remained in fair condition.

A 22-year-old man was determined dead in the lift basket, according to the Fire Department. Crews could not reach him for nearly two hours due to the electrical lines, authorities said.

Officials have not confirmed whether the victims, who have not been named, were working. Neighbors told KTLA that they were residents in the area.

The cause of the incident remained under investigation.