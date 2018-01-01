Parents accused of fighting middle school student at bus stop

Two parents in the Parkway School District are accused of getting into a fight with a middle school student at a bus stop.

Scroll for more content...

Victoria Thomas, 32, and Barry Crumer, 31, are charged with fourth-degree assault and peace disturbance.

Police say the two and their daughter got into a fight with a middle school student near the intersection of Town and Four Parkway and Town and Four Drive in Creve Coeur around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

The daughter was taken into juvenile custody.